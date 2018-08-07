Enquiries ongoing after police find man's body in Calderdale

Detectives in Calderdale are investigating the sudden death of a man after a body was found in the Ryburn ward.

The discovery was made just after 8am on August 2 in the Rishworth area.

A spokesperson for the Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing team said: "Detectives are investigating the sudden death of a male who was found deceased close to his home address

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"There is no wider impact on the community and neighbourhood officers remain in the area to reassure the community."

