The arrests were made after raids last week by the Environment Agency, Joint Unit for Waste Crime and Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit at three homes.

The Calderdale man – who is in his 30s – was arrested along with a man and woman aged in their 20s from Leeds and a man in his 50s from Doncaster.

Suspected evidence including digital devices were seized.

The raids were carried out across Yorkshire

The arrests relate to two ongoing investigations being carried out by the Environment Agency and Joint Unit for Waste Crime into fraud, money laundering and offences under the producer responsibility regulations.

Producer responsibility is about ensuring businesses that manufacture, import and sell products such as electrical and electronic equipment, batteries and scrap vehicles are responsible for their end-of-life environmental impact.

The Environment Agency says enquiries so far indicate the suspected fraud could have resulted in a multi-million pound financial benefit.

Emma Viner, enforcement and investigations manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Enquiries of this nature are complex and the financial benefit can be substantial.

“Our overall aim is to bring those involved to justice and remove the financial benefit made through committing crime.”