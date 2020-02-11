Erratic driving in Halifax sees police unit seize car

A car was seized in Halifax by police officers after it was initially pulled over by officers for erratic driving

The West Yorkshire Road Policing Unit stopped the white Seat in February 2 at 12.46am.

Police officers seized the white Seat in Halifax (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

Officers had pulled over the vehicle to speak to the driver about his manner of driving.

However, a temporary insurance policy was produced but when the company was spoken to the policy was voided due to the driver not declaring a previous disqualification.

A traffic offence report was issued and the vehicle was seized.

What is a TOR

A TOR (also known as a G2003 form) is issued by an officer because they have reason to believe you may have committed a specified road traffic-related offence(s) on a particular occasion.

