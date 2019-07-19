Eureka The National Children's Museum unveils project with one of the UK's best kept creative secrets

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax has unveiled a sector-first collaboration with one of the UK’s best-kept creative secrets – bringing luminous, touch-sensitive pillars of light, 3D musical cubes and a giant motion capture tunnel to the award-winning attraction.

Digital Dimensions has been developed by first-year students learning their trade at Backstage Academy, part of the Wakefield-based Production Park, a community of live events businesses.

New Attraction: Digital Dimensions has been developed by first-year students learning their trade at Backstage Academy.

The facility is responsible for the staging, lighting design and technology behind some of the world’s biggest arena concerts shows, including recent tours by Take That, Hugh Jackman and The Spice Girls as well as Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Running until November, the exhibition uses some of the most advanced and cutting-edge technology available.

Alongside a touch-triggered 3D shapes memory game and luminous touch-sensitive pillars of light that all flash when the “master pole” is found, Digital Dimensions features three magical doorways.

When opened they take visitors into a different virtual scene each time including a dive underwater with fish and aquatic life, a voyage into space and a trip to the wild full of lions and tigers.

Eureka! chief executive Leigh-Anne Stradeski said: “Our Spark gallery is designed for digital art installations that are fully accessible for children and young people.

“So we were really excited about the opportunity to work with Backstage Academy and Production Park as this project represents something totally new. It is full of mesmerising, transformative and creative tech designed and developed by exceptionally-gifted students.

“Unlike anything we have hosted before, it really is an industry-first using the sort of technological innovation normally reserved for the world’s biggest concert arenas.”

Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who attended the official launch, said: “It is always amazing to come and see the latest exhibitions at Eureka! and Digital Dimensions is clearly fun for all ages.

"My nine-month-old baby boy loved it and there were plenty of adults having a good time too.

“It is a fantastic achievement for the museum, keeping it new and fresh, and the local West Yorkshire collaboration showcasing the talent and skills of the students is a really interesting proposition that has brought it all to life.”