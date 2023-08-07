Stephen Oleksewycz, 40, of Stainland, set-up a business hosting black-tie dinners with huge names, including John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, as well as sporting dinners with the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, August 3 to 27 months in prison for various fraud charges and for operating a company whilst bankrupt.

The charges he was sentenced for included committing an undischarged bankrupt act as a director, two counts of obtaining services dishonestly, and two counts of removing property as a company winds up.