Events promoter from Halifax who organised black tie dinners with Hollywood stars including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone is jailed for fraud
Stephen Oleksewycz, 40, of Stainland, set-up a business hosting black-tie dinners with huge names, including John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, as well as sporting dinners with the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor.
He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, August 3 to 27 months in prison for various fraud charges and for operating a company whilst bankrupt.
The charges he was sentenced for included committing an undischarged bankrupt act as a director, two counts of obtaining services dishonestly, and two counts of removing property as a company winds up.
He was also disqualified from being a director for six years and ordered to pay £55,000 in compensation by the end of the year and a further £16,296 compensation to be paid within three months.