Everything we know so far about the Halifax shooting incident

Detectives in Calderdale released details of a reported firearms incident where shots were fired at a parked car.

This is everything we know so far about the incident and what the police are doing.

When did it happen?

The reported shooting happened on Monday at 11.59pm

Where did it happen?

Officers were called to Gibbet Street to a report a firearm had been discharged at a parked car.

What else was reported?

As part of the investigation police said a short time later, a white Jeep-style car believed to be involved in the offence was found burnt out nearby.

Was anybody hurt in the shooting?

No one was injured.

What have detectives said in Calderdale?

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident and we are taking it extremely seriously.

“Although no one was injured, it has caused understandable fear in the area.

“I would appeal for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white Jeep-style vehicle driving in the area or anyone who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage.

What are police doing following the incident?

DCI Whoriskey said there will be an increased policing presence in the area working with the local neighbourhood policing team and the Community Safety Partners to provide reassurance to the community.

Enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.

What can you do if you have information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police no 101, quoting crime reference 13190257386. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.