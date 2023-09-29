Ex-Calderdale councillor Rob Holden who failed to turn up for court back in UK facing more than 60 charges after being extradited from Cape Verde
Robert Holden was found and arrested in the tropical island country in June 2022 after failing to attend his first court appearance last year.
The 49-year-old, of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, is accused of 31 voyeurism offences, 32 computer misuse offences and three indecent images offences.
He was returned to the UK yesterday (Thursday) by officers from the National Crime Agency and appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, October 20.
Holden was once an Independent councillor for Ryburn on Calderdale Council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council.