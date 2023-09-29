News you can trust since 1853
Ex-Calderdale councillor Rob Holden who failed to turn up for court back in UK facing more than 60 charges after being extradited from Cape Verde

A former Calderdale councillor is back in the UK facing more than 60 charges after being extradited from Cape Verde.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 20:41 BST
Robert Holden was found and arrested in the tropical island country in June 2022 after failing to attend his first court appearance last year.

The 49-year-old, of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, is accused of 31 voyeurism offences, 32 computer misuse offences and three indecent images offences.

He was returned to the UK yesterday (Thursday) by officers from the National Crime Agency and appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Former Calderdale councillor Rob HoldenFormer Calderdale councillor Rob Holden
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, October 20.

Holden was once an Independent councillor for Ryburn on Calderdale Council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council.