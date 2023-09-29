Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Holden was found and arrested in the tropical island country in June 2022 after failing to attend his first court appearance last year.

The 49-year-old, of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, is accused of 31 voyeurism offences, 32 computer misuse offences and three indecent images offences.

He was returned to the UK yesterday (Thursday) by officers from the National Crime Agency and appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Former Calderdale councillor Rob Holden

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, October 20.