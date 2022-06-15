Ex-Calderdale councillor who failed to turn up for court arrested in Cape Verde

West Yorkshire Police say they have been informed that Robert Holden, 49 and of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, has been arrested in the tropical island country.

A judicial process is ongoing to return him to the UK.

As reported by the Courier, an arrest warrant for Holden was issued in April when he failed to turn up for his hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Former Calderdale councillor Rob Holden

Police have been looking for him since.