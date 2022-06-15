Ex-Calderdale councillor who failed to turn up for court arrested in Cape Verde

A former Calderdale councillor charged with more than 60 offences who went missing after not attending his first court appearance has been arrested in Cape Verde.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 1:19 pm

West Yorkshire Police say they have been informed that Robert Holden, 49 and of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, has been arrested in the tropical island country.

A judicial process is ongoing to return him to the UK.

As reported by the Courier, an arrest warrant for Holden was issued in April when he failed to turn up for his hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Police have been looking for him since.

Holden, who was once an Independent councillor for Ryburn on the borough council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, has been charged with 31 voyeurism offences, three indecent images offences and 32 computer misuse offences.