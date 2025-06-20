Ex-Calderdale police officer facing 13 misconduct charges

A former Calderdale police officer has been accused of multiple counts of misconduct.

Jenade Yamin, aged 30, has been charged with 13 counts of misconduct in a public office.

West Yorkshire Police say the charges follow an investigation into alleged computer misuse, unauthorised disclosure of police information, assisting an offender and fraud.

The offences he is accused of are from November 2019 to May 2022, when Yamin was a serving West Yorkshire Police officer.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 24.

Yamin resigned from the force in 2023 while under investigation.