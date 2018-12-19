Extra patrols on Halifax streets dedicated to festive crackdown on crime

Halifax police has launched a festive crackdown on crime – with extra patrols dedicated to policing the town centre over the Christmas period.

Officers will be providing support and reassurance during late night shopping periods and festive night outs, to keep residents, retailers and shoppers safe while spreading festive cheer.

READ MORE: Man who died in Halifax car crash with a lorry named by police

Crimes such as thefts and burglaries tend to increase in the winter months with longer hours of darkness, and both plain-clothed officers and high visibility patrols will be targeting shop lifters throughout the festive period and working with retailers to help identify offenders and prevent crime.

Acting Inspector Ben Doughty, of Calderdale District Police, said: “We are working alongside Calderdale Council in the run up to Christmas to keep Halifax town centre as crime-free and as safe as possible.

READ MORE: Armed police called to Halifax house after reports of a man with a firearm

“We continually work in partnership with the Calderdale Safety Partnership to develop an integrated approach to community safety with an aim to tackle criminality, antisocial behaviour and alcohol-related disorder.

"We will once again be joined by the Halifax Street Angels and Community Safety Wardens, demonstrating the town’s commitment to its Purple Flag status.

READ MORE: Driver arrested after car smashes through wall and stops inches away from Brighouse house

“As punters get into the Christmas spirit, people over-indulging in bars and clubs can make themselves more vulnerable to crime. We want people to be able to enjoy themselves while they are out in the town centre, but would encourage those visiting Halifax to think about their own safety.”

Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be working with council officers to conduct licencing checks of premises and clamping down on underage drinkers attempting to get into bars and clubs.

The operation has been running for several weeks, with crime prevention events held in Brighouse, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and at Southgate in the town centre since the beginning of December.

Joint days of action with Halifax BID, retailers and the town’s security staff have also already been carried out

Officers have also been on the roads as part of Operation Hawmill – Calderdale’s dedicated road safety operation – alongside West Yorkshire Police’s force-wide festive drink and drug driving campaign.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.