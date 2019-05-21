Family of Bradford pensioner Amy Shepherd murdered by Halifax man pay tribute to 'lovely old lady'

The family of Bradford pensioner who was murdered by a Halifax man have paid tribute to 'a lovely, harmless old lady.'

Raymond Kay, 70, of Barker Fold, Halifax was today (Tuesday) found guilty of her murder and given a mandatory life sentence at Bradford Crown Court.

Amy Shepherd, who was 86, was murdered in August 1994 at her home in Folly Hall Gardens, Wibsey.

Kay will serve a minimum sentence of 17 years before he can be considered for release.

Amy's family released a statement following today's verdict and said: "Amy was such a lovely, harmless old lady who did not deserve the cruelty she endured.

"There has not been a day which has gone by since that fateful day when we have not thought about her. We talk about her often and miss her dearly, even after so many years.

"Not knowing who had committed such an awful crime has caused us severe anxiety, upset and at times, depression.

"It has had a huge impact on our family and hearing that someone was finally charged with her murder has given us hope that we can finally have some closure.

"We would like to thank the police and everyone involved in this investigation for their perseverance in seeking justice for our beloved Amy."

