A 47-year-old man from the Bolton area has today (Monday) been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving by detectives investigating the tragic incident on the M62 on Saturday night.

Officers from the force’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team have also recovered a black Toyota C-HR car which hit the boy on the eastbound carriageway at around 9.50pm.

Specially trained officers continue to support the young boy’s family today.

The accident happened on Saturday night on the M62 between Brighouse and Cleckheaton

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child remains in police custody.

Police believe the boy had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead services.

The boy was then struck by the Toyota car while on the carriageway.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “We continue to conduct a number of enquiries into this dreadful incident and to support the victim’s family.

“A man, believed to be driving the Toyota C-HR which failed to stop after it was in collision with the victim, has now been arrested and will be questioned about the incident.

“As part of our enquiries we are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Toyota C-HR’s movements after the collision with the child to contact us.

“We would appeal for footage taken of the black Toyota – which had sustained damage to its front and windscreen – taken between 9.50pm and 10.30pm, during which period we believe the car travelled from the Chain Bar roundabout along Whitehall Road (A58) towards the junction with Westfield Lane.