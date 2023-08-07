Twelve-year-old Callum Rycroft, from Leeds, died after being hit on the eastbound carriageway between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 26 at Cleckheaton late on Saturday night.

In a statement released tonight (Monday), his mum said: “Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life.

"He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.

Callum Rycroft, aged 12, died after being hit by a car on the M62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.

“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time.

"We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”

Police have also announced tonight that a man is due to appear before magistrates tomorrow charged with causing/allowing the death of a child following Callum’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Rycroft, aged 36 and of Nowell View, in Leeds has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen and will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident which involved a Toyota C-HR and happened at around 9.50pm.

A 47-year-old man was earlier today arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.