Fears fake poppy sellers could hit Halifax after box of badges goes missing

Royal British Legion volunteer Paul Tait

That’s the fear from a Halifax Royal British Legion volunteer after a box of 5,000 poppy pin badges went missing.

The box should have been delivered to the charity’s Halifax Central branch on Hopwood Lane in Halifax town centre last week but was taken to the wrong address and has now disappeared.

Volunteer for the charity Paul Tait said: “Potentially someone could be on the streets of Halifax trying to sell them.

“That’s upwards of £10,000 of value to the Royal British Legion.

”We’re pretty annoyed. That amount of money, especially since the pandemic, means a lot to the charity.”

Mr Tait said genuine poppy sellers carry an identification card, about the size of a credit card.

He urged anyone who sees suspicious sellers or has information about where the poppies might be should call police on 101.