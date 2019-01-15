Festive drink-drive offenders in West Yorkshire rise by 50 per cent

POLICE in West Yorkshire averaged an arrest every two hours during a festive crackdown on drink-driving.

A total of 351 people were arrested in just 30 days for being either over the alcohol limit or driving while under the influence of drugs, a 33 per cent rise on the number arrested the previous year.

The December Drink and Drug Drive Campaign saw drivers tested for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine.

The Force ensured that every operational police vehicle in West Yorkshire had a breathalyser kit in it during the month of December and also ran the ‘Not the Usual Suspects’ campaign to raise awareness of the consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

In total from 1 December, 2018, to 1 January, 2019, there were 284 arrests for drink driving and 92 arrests for drug driving.

Of these arrests, 122 were in Leeds district, 105 were in Bradford district, 77 were in Wakefield district, 39 were in Kirklees and 33 were in Calderdale.

The youngest person arrested was 15-years-old and the oldest person arrested was 84-years-old.

Chief Inspector Chris Corkindale, Head of Roads Policing, said: “Some of those arrested will have come to our attention as a result of collisions on our roads while others were caught before tragedy struck.

“The public’s response in reporting people they believed to be drink or drug driving has been immense. It is a simple fact that getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs puts yourself and others at risk, which can never be acceptable.

“The hundreds of people we’ve arrested over the last month are now facing a new year with the prospect of losing their licence and potentially their livelihood depending on the job they do.

“During December, we have highlighted the number of people arrested for drink and drug driving on West Yorkshire’s roads and had a fantastic public response to this. We do however appreciate that the majority of West Yorkshire’s motorists are responsible drivers. Please rest assured that we work all year round to keep you safe on our roads and will continue to do so.”