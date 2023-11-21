Several people were injured and people were seen running around with bits of wood in a fight in Halifax town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police believe the brawl on Waterhouse Street broke out after a man was thrown out of The Acapulco at around 2.30am on Saturday, November 11.

They said it involved a large group of people, a vehicle parked outside the club was damaged and several people reported being assaulted, with some suffering injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers at Calderdale District Police are investigating the matter as an affray and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has footage of what happened to come forward.

The fight happened in Halifax town centre

"If you can assist with this investigation then please contact police on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The crime reference is 13230626219.