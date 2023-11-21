Fight in Halifax: Several hurt and people 'running around with bits of wood' after brawl breaks out outside Halifax's Acapulco nightclub
Police believe the brawl on Waterhouse Street broke out after a man was thrown out of The Acapulco at around 2.30am on Saturday, November 11.
They said it involved a large group of people, a vehicle parked outside the club was damaged and several people reported being assaulted, with some suffering injuries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers at Calderdale District Police are investigating the matter as an affray and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has footage of what happened to come forward.
"If you can assist with this investigation then please contact police on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
"The crime reference is 13230626219.
"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”