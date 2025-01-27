Fight in Halifax: Teen arrested and search for victims after brawl in Halifax town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the brawl on Commercial Street at around 2.50am on Sunday.
There had been a report of men fighting and someone was found with facial injuries.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Police believe more people may have been hurt and there are also others who saw what happened who have not yet spoken to officers.
Anyone who was injured or saw witnessed the incident who has not spoken with police is being asked to contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team by calling 101 or by going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting the police log 13250047232.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555111.