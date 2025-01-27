Fight in Halifax: Teen arrested and search for victims after brawl in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are investigating a fight in Halifax town centre and looking for people who may have been hurt.

Police were called to the brawl on Commercial Street at around 2.50am on Sunday.

There had been a report of men fighting and someone was found with facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called in the early hours of SundayPolice were called in the early hours of Sunday
Police were called in the early hours of Sunday

Police believe more people may have been hurt and there are also others who saw what happened who have not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone who was injured or saw witnessed the incident who has not spoken with police is being asked to contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team by calling 101 or by going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting the police log 13250047232.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice