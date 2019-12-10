Fight is stepped up against Calderdale's dangerous drivers as vehicles are seized by police

A dedicated police operation tackling dangerous drivers continues with vehicles seized by officers and fines handed out

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is deployed by the Calderdale road Safety group to address community concerns.

Operation Hawmill has seen dangerous vehicles taken off the roads in Calderdale

It focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Here is just some of the positive impact the operation is having in Calderdale.

On December 2 patrols were deployed in the Rastrick and Southowram.

Two cars were seized for no insurance, a total of eight speeding tickets issued

The next night patrols were deployed in Greetland and Stainland.

One car was seized, three drivers were caught for not wearing a seatbelt and three drivers were found to have no MOT.

