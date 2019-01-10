Fine for stealing goods from TKMaxx in Halifax and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Peter Alexander (67) of Copley Mill House, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation for assault.

Mohammed Shazad (41) of Summergate Place, Halifax, committed to prison for four months, diqualified from driving for 16 months, £115 victim surcharge for driving when disqualified and driving without insurance.

Jordan Patrick Kemp (20) of Signal View, Halifax, diqualified from driving for 16 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving and diqualified from driving for 16 months for drug driving.

Christian Cojocarv (33) of St Mary Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Rhys Hawkes (22) of Hazel Drive, Illingworth, given a community order, £100 compensation, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge for assault and given a community order for assault.

Christopher James Russel Gilbert (40) of Beech Street, Elland, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without a test certificate.

Paul Murray (70) Waterside Fold, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Christopher Noel Somma (39) of Soil Hill, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Kevin Andrew Ashton (32) of Denfield Avenue, Ovenden, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Michel Lukas (43) of Mayfield Grove, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine for driving without insurance.

Jessica Haley (35) of Cookson Street, Brighouse, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Matthew Baimbridge (35) of Norton Close, Elland, £250 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage of a Samsung mobile phone to the value of £200.

Jack Ingham (24) of Landales, Sowerby Bridge, £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £170 costs for failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so.

Nicholas James Johannesson (29) of St Mary Street, Halifax, £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty and stealing goods to the value of £84.97 from TKMaxx in Halifax.