Fine for stealing two bottles of whisky from Tesco and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Dwayne Simon Griffin (37) of Tewit Close, Illingworth, £153 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without a test certificate.

Benjamin Peter Marshall (41) of New Street, Southowram, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrea Racheal Luke (34) of Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Kyle Anderson (25) of Holly Park Way, Illingworth, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jack Armitage (29) of Greave House Park, Luddenden Foot, given three points on his licence, £20 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Geza Jakab (34) of Pear Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

David John Henry Allen (48) of Saddleworth Road, Greetland, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class and driving without a test certificate.

Mark Anthony McCabe (29) of Range Lane, Halifax, £80 fine for driving an unregistered vehicle without due care and attention. Disqualified from driving for 15 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Cathie Dunn (61) of Summerfield Court, Holmfield, discharged conditionally for six months, restraining order, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Nicola Nobile (44) of Albert Road, Queensbury, disqualified from driving for 21 months, £375 fine, £37.50 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing without reasonable cause to provide a specimen of blood.

Shamraiz Aurangzeb (28) of Ripon Street, Halifax, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing two bottles of whisky to the value of £50 from Tesco.

Nathan Michael Enright (32) of Ovenden Avenue, Ovenden, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge for possessing a quantity of cocaine.

Fiona Nunn (48) of Mill Stream Drive, Luddenden Foot, disqualified from driving for 23 months, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.