Fine for stealing two jars of coffee from Farmfoods Halifax and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Anthony David Brayshaw (31) of Longfield Terrace, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £345 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for damaging a motor vehicle to the value of £5013.78.

Stuart Allan Michael Dodds (32) of Moorside Gardens, Ovenden, ordered to pay a £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing a person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Peter Rose (57) of Trinity Close, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Julius Karicka (43) of Beckenham Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Ian Richard Watson (58) of Castle Avenue, Rastrick, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Russell James Boffy (46) of Alabama Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Saleem Gohar (28) of Rye Lane, Pellon, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Kelly Hindson (38) of Exley Lane, Elland, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £161 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Adil Hussain (24) of Manor Heath Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £69 fine, £30 victims surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

David Johnathan Mundy (52) of Fairfield, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Malcolm Alan Pinder (42) of Warley Street, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing two jars of coffeen from Farmfoods Halifax to the value of £6 and for failing to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Saisha Barkat (22) of Manor Drive, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Carl Crist (28) of Whitehill Drive, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.