Fine for stealing two jars of coffee from Farmfoods Halifax and other court cases

Anthony David Brayshaw (31) of Longfield Terrace, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £345 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for damaging a motor vehicle to the value of £5013.78.

Stuart Allan Michael Dodds (32) of Moorside Gardens, Ovenden, ordered to pay a £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing a person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Peter Rose (57) of Trinity Close, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Julius Karicka (43) of Beckenham Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Ian Richard Watson (58) of Castle Avenue, Rastrick, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Russell James Boffy (46) of Alabama Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Saleem Gohar (28) of Rye Lane, Pellon, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Kelly Hindson (38) of Exley Lane, Elland, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £161 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Adil Hussain (24) of Manor Heath Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £69 fine, £30 victims surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

David Johnathan Mundy (52) of Fairfield, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Malcolm Alan Pinder (42) of Warley Street, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing two jars of coffeen from Farmfoods Halifax to the value of £6 and for failing to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Saisha Barkat (22) of Manor Drive, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Carl Crist (28) of Whitehill Drive, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.