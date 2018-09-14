Fine for using a mobile phone when driving and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale people have appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Laura Melissa Wilson (32) of Green Lane, Greetland, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising her to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Raheem Ali (48) of Shroggs Vue Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Gemma Cochrane (31) of Keighley Road, Illingworth, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

John Gilmore (35) of Green Lane, Illingworth, given four points on his licence, £227 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Erika Maude (46) of Stainland Road, Sowood, given three points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lisa Mary Mullally (38) of Blackberry Way, Siddal, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Steven James Murphy (32) of Springwood Drive, Copley, given three points on his licence, £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mark Pascall (27) of Woodside View, Boothtown, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Sharzad Sharifullah (28) of West Street, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Darrell Watson (33) of High Meadows, Greetland, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Martin Armstrong Shaw (40) of Hollins Terrace, Triangle, £115 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Louie Bates (18) of Blackberry Way, Siddal, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrew David Biglan (28) of Siddal Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

John Kendall (56) of Crossley New Road, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, £158 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Anton Catalin Lesan (24) of Back Eversley Mount, Highroad Well, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £311 fine, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Anthony Lewis (34) of Back Clough, Northowram, given three points on his licence, £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for having inadequate tread depth on his tyres.