Fines for speeding, driving without insurance and other Calderdale court cases

The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Rickie Flack (55) of Stainland Road, Elland, given three points on his licence, £115 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Abdul Tanveer (40) of Ashbourne Grove, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £487.50 fine, £48 victim surcharge, £85 fine for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mark Darren Halstead (39) of Cedar Street, Walsden, Todmorden, given five points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Tibor Hanko (53) of Prospect Court, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Martin Lee Haigh (25) of Ladywood Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Stuart Hopkinson (28) of Kingston Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Mohammed Ali (43) of Autumn Street, Halifax, committed to prison for 20 weeks, £115 victim surcharge for breaking a restraining order.

Zinat Khalji (42) of Pear Street, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising her to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Robert Joseph Marns (33) of Hollins Street, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for having inadequate tread depth on his tyres.

Michail Sivak (27) of Spring Hall Lane, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Connor Scully (28) of Brewery Street, Halifax, £20 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Christopher Marcus Holdsworth (31) of Backhold Avenue, Halifax, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £200 compensation, £500 costs for assault.

Kausar Shahzad (49) of Lord Street, Halifax, given three points on her licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Connor Phillip Greenwood (22) of Sion Hill, Siddal, committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, restraining order, £115 victim surcharge, £300 costs for assault and committed to prison for 16 weeks concurrent suspended for 18 months for breaking a restraining order.