Five-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by car which didn't stop at Asda store in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a child was in collision with a vehicle in Halifax.

“The incident occurred in the car park of Asda at Thrum Hall Lane, close to the cash machines at about 6.37pm yesterday (Friday).

“It is believed to have involved a white Vauxhall Mokka, which failed to stop at the scene.

Asda Halifax

“A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered a serious leg injury.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist this investigation is asked to contact PC 5138 Jones at the Western Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The log reference is 1432 of 16 December.”