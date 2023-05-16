'Forever in our hearts' - floral tributes to man killed in car crash in Calderdale village

A 20-year-old man died in the accident on Saddleworth Road in Barkisland on Saturday afternoon.

The tributes include one message which reads: “Forever in our hearts. You will be missed.”

The crash happened at around 1pm, close to Barkisland Post Office and General Store.

Flowers at the scene of the crash in Barkisland

The man who died was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa which smashed into a parked horsebox.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say their enquiries suggest the car was travelling in convoy with two other vehicles when the crash happened, and three men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire’s Major Road Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to the collision or what happened before, and would also be keen to hear from anyone who has footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact the team on 101. The log reference is 0791 of May 13.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

The man’s death is the second on Calderdale’s roads in less than a week.

A teenager – 19-year-old Felix Jackson – was killed in a crash on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot on Sunday, May 7.

Saturday’s crash saw Saddleworth Road closed until late into the night while police carried out investigations into the accident.

