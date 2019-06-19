Former Halifax man who threw £5.25 banana milkshake over Nigel Farage is ordered by courts to pay compensation

A man who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage has been ordered to pay the Brexit Party leader compensation following the "act of crass stupidity".

The actions of Paul Crowther, originally from Halifax, cost him his job and led to threats being made to his family.

He said he now regretted throwing a £5.25 banana and salted caramel milkshake over the former-Ukip leader in Newcastle, telling police it was a moment of madness.

North Tyneside Magistrates' Court was told that the former Sky employee has been dismissed following the incident.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 microphone on Mr Farage's suit.

District Judge Bernard Begley also ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He told Crowther: "Actions have consequences."

At the suggestion of the prosecution he was also told to pay compensation to have Mr Farage's suit cleaned.

The judge ordered him to pay Mr Farage £350 compensation.

James Long, prosecuting said it was clear from a Facebook posting before the incident that Crowther intended to throw milkshake on the politician.

He later told police when he was interviewed that it was a "moment of madness", "a loss of control" and he watched himself do it.

Brian Hegarty, defending, said Crowther regretted his actions, saying: "The defendant has had cause to reflect and, having done so, he would say he wished he would not have acted as he did."

The court was told that since the incident Crowther has suffered from repeated threats of violence and has had regular police checks to his address in Throckley, Newcastle.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the man who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage cover his compensation and court costs.

The GoFundMe page was set up to raise the £520 Paul Crowther has been ordered to pay. The page entitled Get Paul Crowther his Milkshake Money Back was closed after it reached £1,705.