Former Lloyds Bank employee convicted of fraud ordered to pay back £30,000

A former employee of Lloyds Banking Group convicted of fraud has been ordered to repay more than £30,000 following a confiscation hearing.

The order against Mohammed Navid Ramzan, 28, was made at Bradford Crown Court last Wednesday (28 November) by His Honour Judge Burn.

Ramzan, of Northdale Road, Bradford, was given a sentence of 24 months which was suspended for the same period in March this year after he was convicted of conspiracy to defraud Lloyds Bank, with whom he was employed at the time of the offence in 2013.

An investigation by the Bradford District Proceeds of Crime team found he had assets totalling £33,911.77.

Detective Sergeant Karen Milner, of the Bradford District Proceeds of Crime Team, said: “This should serve as a warning to those who think they can benefit financially from a criminal lifestyle.

“Ramzan probably thought he had finished with the courts after his sentencing earlier this year, but the Proceeds of Crime Act legislation allows us to investigate the financial matters of criminals and establish what assets they have so Judges making these orders can take into account to what extent the individual has benefited.

“If you suspect someone may be living a similar lifestyle then you can report them by calling the police on 101, or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Ramzan now has three months to repay the full amount or he will be jailed for 12 months.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) added: “It is yet another example of the significant sums of money which are being recovered thanks to the proactive efforts of Bradford’s Proceeds of Crime Team and prosecutors.

“A portion of this will now be put into my Safer Communities Fund, which provides grants to community projects across West Yorkshire, helping to keep people safe and feeling safe.

“So far, 140 projects in Bradford District have received a share of £651,000 of this funding and the latest round is currently open for applications, with a deadline of 7th December.

“Together, we are committed to taking ill-gained money and assets from offenders and giving them back to many of the same communities that those criminals have targeted in the first place.”