Alice Cutter, 25 – who competed in a Miss Hitler beauty contest – was jailed for three-and-a-half years in June 2020 for being a member of neo-Nazi group National Action.

Her ex-partner Mark Jones, also of Sowerby Bridge, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for being part of the group.

They were told they would have to serve at least two thirds of their sentence before they could apply for parole.

Alice Cutter, outside Birmingham Crown Court (SWNS)

Following an oral hearing on Monday, the Parole Board has said Cutter can be released.

National Action was formed in 2013 and in December 2016 became the first organisation to be banned by the government since World War II.

The couple, both of Wharf Street, were arrested on September 5 2017 and charged with being members of National Action contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The pair met met after Cutter entered a Miss Hitler beauty contest as ‘Buchenwald Princess’ – named after the German prison camp where thousands of Jews were killed during WWII.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Alice Cutter following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.