Former soldier jailed after dad died in "one punch" attack in Halifax

A former soldier who was caught on camera “felling” a father-of-two with a punch outside a Halifax bar has today (Friday) been jailed for six years.

Doting dad Mohammed Faisal, 32, banged his head on the pavement outside McFly’s during the assault in November 2017 and three weeks later he died at Leeds General Infirmary.

Yesterday (Thursday) 32-year-old Kristian O’Hara, of Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Bradford Crown Court and today Mr Faisal’s heartbroken widow and other family members travelled from the Midlands to see him sentenced.

In a victim impact statement Sirmeena Khan said O’Hara’s selfish actions that night had shattered their world.

“You made that cowardly decision that night and destroyed our happy family,” she said.

In the statement read out by prosecutor Peter Hampton she said O’Hara had stolen their security, their hope and their dreams.

“You took away a loving, caring father who doted on his children,” she said.

“You have shattered me. Everything about me died with my soulmate.

“How do you explain to a two-and-a-half year old and our 11-month old son that daddy will never come home again.”

She said when she put her daughter to bed after her third birthday party the child said:”Daddy wasn’t there. Daddy didn’t cut the cake with me.

“I couldn’t have been more heartbroken”.

O’Hara, who had no previous convictions, had drunk about 10 pints that night and had been involved in an earlier scuffle with Mr Faisal inside the bar.

He claimed during his trial that he had acted in self defence, but Judge David Hatton said what he had in mind was demonstrated by the fact that before the assault O’Hara had said if he doesn’t move away it won’t end well for him.

Witnesses described hearing a “sickening” thud as Mr Faisal’s head hit the pavement and Judge Hatton said O’Hara had then left the scene unconcerned save for himself.

“You have at no time displayed an ounce of remorse or contrition either in those early hours or, so far as I can judge, since,” the judge told O’Hara.

The judge accepted that the defendant may have been provoked to a degree because his victim had been drinking and was abusive.

He said it had to be recognised also that O’Hara had not intended to kill or even cause really serious harm.

“You knew your victim had been left unconscious and might be seriously hurt,” the judge told O’Hara.

“You left the scene with no care as to what you had done.

“You took further drink, had something to eat and as you said in evidence had an undisturbed night’s sleep.”

O’Hara handed himself in to police after they put out a media appeal for information soon after the assault and he was subsequently charged with manslaughter after Mr Faisal’s head injury led to irreversible brain damage and cardiac arrest in December 2017.