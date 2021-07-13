Four arrested after car stolen in Halifax
Police investigating the theft of a car have arrested four people in Halifax.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:10 am
Officers went to a garage on Gibraltar Road on Friday after the car was reported stolen.
They arrested four men and a woman.
All have been released on police bail and enquiries remain ongoing.
Information about ongoing investigations can be reported to police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555111.