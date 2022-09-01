Four arrested after hunting knife found in Sowerby Bridge

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers patrolling as part of dangerous driving crackdown Operation Hawmill made the find in the driver’s door pocket after stopping a vehicle in the town yesterday (Wednesday).

When police checked the four men in the vehicle, they found they were “linked to criminal activity” and were arrested and questioned.

Police said: “Operation Hawmill is a success in not only tackling the fatal four offences of drug/drink driving, speeding, mobile phone use and seatbelts but also stops criminals having free run of the roads.”

The knife found in Sowerby Bridge

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is in addition to officers’ normal duties.

Before the arrests yesterday, several traffic offence reports were issued to drivers for various offences.