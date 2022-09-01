News you can trust since 1853
Four arrested after hunting knife found in Sowerby Bridge

Four men were arrested in Sowerby Bridge after police stopped them and discovered a large hunting knife.

By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:06 pm

Officers patrolling as part of dangerous driving crackdown Operation Hawmill made the find in the driver’s door pocket after stopping a vehicle in the town yesterday (Wednesday).

When police checked the four men in the vehicle, they found they were “linked to criminal activity” and were arrested and questioned.

Police said: “Operation Hawmill is a success in not only tackling the fatal four offences of drug/drink driving, speeding, mobile phone use and seatbelts but also stops criminals having free run of the roads.”

The knife found in Sowerby Bridge

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is in addition to officers’ normal duties.

Before the arrests yesterday, several traffic offence reports were issued to drivers for various offences.

Operation Hawmill saw more than 334 people fined for driving offences in Calderdale between May 2021 and March 2022.

