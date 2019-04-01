Four men arrested and weapons including a machete seized by police in Halifax

West Yorkshire Police have arrested four men and seized weapons and vehicles in Halifax town centre.

Officers were called at 2.36pm on Sunday (March 31) to reports of a group of men in a vehicle carrying weapons.

Police were deployed to search the area and located a vehicle on the junction of Winding Road and Well Lane in Halifax.

Four men aged between 29 and 33 were arrested.

Weapons including a machete were located in the vehicle, along with Class B drugs.

Another vehicle was also located on Victoria Street in Halifax, and further weapons were seized.

Enquires remain ongoing.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190166247. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.