Four men charged in connection with Halifax bank robbery incident

Four men have been charged by police following an incident in Halifax town centre.

The incident happened on Waterhouse Street on Thursday January 31.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Four men have been charged with robbery after an incident on Waterhouse Street, Halifax on 31 January.

"Sajjad Hussain, aged 27, St James’s Road, Manchester, Abubakir Iqbal, aged 29, Countess Street, Accrington, Anas Khan, aged 25, Landseer Street, Oldham, Shazad Mahmood, aged 25, Edward Street, Oldham, appeared in court on 2 February.

"They have been remanded to next appear in court on 4 March."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.