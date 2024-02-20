News you can trust since 1853
Four teens arrested after moped stopped by police on Calderdale estate

Police arrested four teenagers after stopping a moped on the Field Lane Estate in Rastrick.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 18:45 GMT
A 17-year-old boy was initially arrested on suspicion of driving offences after being stopped on Highfield Road on Sunday afternoon.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a subsequent incident.

Three other boys - aged between 15 and 14 – who were also all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident.

They were arrested in Rastrick

Those three boys were later released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

The 17-year-old was charged with driving without insurance and driving without a licence and will appear before Bradford Youth Court on March 4.