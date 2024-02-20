Four teens arrested after moped stopped by police on Calderdale estate
A 17-year-old boy was initially arrested on suspicion of driving offences after being stopped on Highfield Road on Sunday afternoon.
He was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a subsequent incident.
Three other boys - aged between 15 and 14 – who were also all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident.
Those three boys were later released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.
The 17-year-old was charged with driving without insurance and driving without a licence and will appear before Bradford Youth Court on March 4.