Fresh appeal over Calderdale hit-and-run

As reported by the Courier, an orange off-road motorbike with two males on it was on Halifax Road, travelling from Todmorden towards Hebden Bridge when it left the road and hit the woman on the footpath near the junction with Horsfall Street.

She suffered serious leg injuries which have needed hospitalisation and surgery.

PC Richard Brimelow said: "The motorcycle fled the scene but left behind the front number index and the riders left their helmets at scene.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the woman needed surgery

"I am appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage or anyone who can identify the motorcycle or occupants."

The incident happened between 11.10am and 11.15am on Saturday (July 9).