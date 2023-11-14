Fresh police appeal over Bonfire Night mayhem in Halifax as detectives search for 22 people

Detectives investigating Bonfire Night chaos in part of Halifax last year are still looking for 22 people.

Last month, police released images of 29 men they want to speak to about the night of November 5, 2022 when residents were “terrorised” by a gang of up to 80 youths hurling fireworks.

Around 100 police officers were deployed to Parkinson Lane where fireworks were being set off towards buildings and cars.

Detectives say they have since identified seven of those whose pictures were released – but there are still 22 to find.

Police on Vickerman Street in Halifax after the chaos last year

Officers have so far made 36 arrests in connection with the disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, from Calderdale District Police, said: “We want to thank those who have come forward and spoken to officers, and provided information which has assisted with our investigation so far.

“We are continuing to investigate and ask that if anyone does recognise any of those pictured in the CCTV images below, to get in touch with us directly.

"Alternatively, you can always provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“We will continue to work alongside partners to help our communities feel safe and we need our communities to support our investigation with any information they may have.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives from Calderdale District Police via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220612085.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.