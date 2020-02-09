Funding boost to create Calderdale domestic and sexual abuse outreach service

A new outreach service to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse will be created thanks to a new funding boost.

Domestic, sexual abuse and violence services are benefitting from continued funding allocated by the West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson.

Mark Burns-Williamson the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, at Ploughland House, Wakefield

Projects across the county have received a share of £429,118 to provide ongoing support services to victims and survivors of domestic/sexual abuse and violence over the next year.

Projects receiving funding include Rape Crisis Centres, a Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre with outreach support, Independent Domestic Violence Advocates (IDVA) and direct support for each of the District Community Safety Partnerships in West Yorkshire.

A total of £50,000 will be given each to the three rape crisis centres, with an additional £9,000 to Kirklees and Calderdale Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre (KRASACC) for an outreach service to Calderdale.

The money comes via the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) Commissioning of Victims' Services Fund which is managed locally in West Yorkshire by the office of PCC Mark Burns-Williamson.

“Putting victims first is one of my key pledges to the people of West Yorkshire and I am pleased to be able to continue providing funding for these important services which have been making a real difference for a number of years in difficult circumstances," he said.

“I hope this ongoing funding, as well as the new Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) which is due to open in the Spring, is seen as a signal of intent by those that need help and those that provide these vital services.

"I really want to stress that victims and survivors should get in touch, you will be heard, you will be listened to and you will be supported."

To find out more about victims’ services in West Yorkshire, including to victims who do not want to report to the police, click here or contact the office via email contact@westyorkshire.pcc.pnn.gov.uk or by phone 01924 294000.”