Gang drag and kick man on the floor in Calderdale street attack and steal his Versace bag

A man has been injured in a Rastrick street attack that saw him kicked on the floor and a gang of five men flee with his belongings.

Police officers are appealing for information following a robbery, which occurred on Thornton Road in Brighouse on Saturday January 4 2020.

The attack happened on Thornton Road, brighouse

West Yorkshire Police, who have released details today about the offence, said it happened at around 4:15pm,

READ MORE: Watch the farcical moment Halifax fraudster tried to con shops with 'slip and trip' compensation claims

A 23-year-old man was subject to an attack by a group five men as he walked home.

He sustained minor injuries after being pulled to the ground and kicked.

The men took his watch, a Versace bag, his mobile phone and a distinctive designer green camouflage Canada Goose coat.

It is possible that passing motorists in the area at the time may have seen the group making away and wearing this item of clothing and officers are keen to retrieve any dash-cam footage.

READ MORE: Dozy driver sat behind a marked Halifax police car gets caught for bizarre offending

The first man is described as black, about 20 years old and 5’10” tall. He is also said to be of slim build with a shaved head and wearing a Nike white and blue hooded top.

The second man was white, approximately 20 years old and around 6’0” tall. He had ginger hair and was wearing a padded camouflage coat.

The third man was also described as white, approximately 18 years old and around 5’5” tall. He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket, which was a waterproof.

The other men were also white, aged around 18 to 21 years old and were both wearing tracksuits.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 13200005645 or via Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here

