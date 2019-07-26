Gang of thieves flee after trying to steal caravan in Calderdale village

A group of thieves fled from a Calderdale village as they attempted to steal a caravan.

The West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing unit attended the incident in the early hours of this morning (Friday) in Southowram.

The caravan that thieves attempt to steal (Picture West Yorkshire Road Policing Unit)

A spokesperson for the unit said: "Four individuals fled from the scene leaving their vehicle and cargo behind. They also left their gloves and welding equipment for us to be forensically examined."

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.