Greetland accident: Man arrested and air ambulance called after car flips onto its side in Calderdale village last night
Police were called to the crash on Rochdale Road at 7.42pm.
The air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed.
Police say four people suffered what they have described as “minor injuries” – three from the car which flipped over and one from one of the parked cars.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and remains in custody at this time.
The road was blocked while police investigated and moved the vehicles and debris but is now clear.
Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.