Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the crash on Rochdale Road at 7.42pm.

The air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed.

Police say four people suffered what they have described as “minor injuries” – three from the car which flipped over and one from one of the parked cars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened in Greetland last night

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was blocked while police investigated and moved the vehicles and debris but is now clear.