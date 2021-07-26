Group attack leaves victim needing treatment for head and facial injuries

It is believed the assault happened in Prince Albert Square in the early hours of Sunday, July 4.

The victim, a man in his forties, suffered head and facial injuries.

Enquiries suggest a number of males were involved in the incident.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Queensbury

One of them is described as being white with long, scruffy dark hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have footage that will assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210334434.