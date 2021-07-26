Group attack leaves victim needing treatment for head and facial injuries
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious attack in Queenbury
It is believed the assault happened in Prince Albert Square in the early hours of Sunday, July 4.
The victim, a man in his forties, suffered head and facial injuries.
Enquiries suggest a number of males were involved in the incident.
One of them is described as being white with long, scruffy dark hair.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have footage that will assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, or via the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210334434.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.