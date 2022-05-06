Group of women caught hiding items in bushes admit to stealing in Halifax

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol when they saw four women hiding items in bushes.

On monitoring the unusual behaviour the wardens went to stop them until officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team arrived at the scene.

When the officers attended all the suspects admitted theft on scene.

The group of women were stopped with these items

The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.

The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.

They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.

It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.