Hair Boutique: Halifax salon team's distress after thieves smash their way in and make 'such a mess'

Thieves have smashed their way into a Halifax salon and stolen hair straighteners.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT
The break-in happened at The Hair Boutique on Haley Hill in Boothtown and appear to have seen the culprits use a huge chunk of stone to smash a panel of the salon door.

They are understood to have ransacked the salon and stolen hair straighteners.

The salon team have posted: “If anyone saw or heard anything, please get in contact.

The break-in happened in Halifax last night

"Whoever did this didn’t take much, just made such a mess of the salon door and inside the salon.

"Why do people think they can do this and get away with it?

"If anyone gets offered any Head Jog straighteners, please let me know.”

Anyone who can help should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the live chat on the force’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.