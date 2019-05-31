Halifax burglar caught on CCTV trying to sneak through window during break in

A Halifax burglary has been jailed after he was caught on CCTV trying to sneak into a property through a window.

Craig Dodsworth appeared before Bradford Crown Court in relation to an offence of residential burglary

MORE CRIME: Bespoke jewellery and car stolen in Hebden Bridge house burglary



Officers investigating an offence carried out in the early hours of Monday April 22, 2019, in the Queens Road area of Halifax recovered CCTV showing Dodsworth climbing into the property by a rear window.

Officers not only identified the 48-year-old from the CCTV footage but secured items of matching clothing from a local address following his arrest.

MORE CRIME Halifax shooting investigation launched after gun shots fired at parked car



Dodsworth, of Grove Street South, who had numerous previous convictions was sentenced to 876 days imprisonment.

DI Stephenson from Calderdale CID said after the sentencing: “ We always try our best when investigating offences of residential burglary but on this occasion the burglar has gone out of his way to make our investigation easier and hopefully prevent other offences."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

READ MORE: Calderdale police chief deploying extra patrols after Halifax shooting incident