Halifax burglar stole woman’s ashes from Calderdale home

James Chatterton, of Carmel Road, Halifax, appeared before a judge earlier this week via a video link to HMP Leeds where he is currently remanded in custody awaiting sentence.

Earlier this month, he was committed to the crown court by the magistrates on a charge of burglary relating to a break-in in the Southowram area on June 5 this year when he stole a variety of property including “late mother’s ashes”.

The 27-year-old, who has previous convictions, was also said to have stolen electrical equipment including a television along with jewellery, a blood pressure monitor and prescription medicine.

Bradford Crown Court

Chatterton’s barrister Eleanor Durdy said in his police interview her client described taking “a concoction off drugs that day” and couldn’t even remember being arrested.

Judge Colin Burn said it was almost inevitable that Chatterton would receive an immediate prison sentence for his offending, but he decided to adjourn the hearing so that he could be interviewed by the Probation Service and a report prepared.

The judge noted that although Chatterton had a bad record he had not committed a similar offence since 2014.

Judge Burn indicated that avoiding a jail sentence was “a bit of a long shot”, but he wanted more information from the probation service before passing sentence.