Halifax burglars fish keys through letterbox and steal car

Burglars managed to fish out keys through a letter and make off with a car in Halifax.

The incident happened in the Ovenden area between 10pm on July 23 and 8am on July 22.

Burglars fished out keys from a house in Halifax (Picture by West Yorkshire Police)

The offender/s used an implement to fish the vehicle keys through the letterbox before stealing a vehicle from the property.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Police Team Inspector Ben Doughty said: "Please remember to keep keys in a safe place so they are accessible in an emergency to exit your home, but not so they are accessible to thieves.

"Burglaries often increase during the sunny weather, when burglars take advantage of doors and windows being left open.

"However, crime prevention doesn't have to cost a lot of money - taking simple measures such as locking your doors and windows, not leaving valuables on display and using your alarm can significantly reduce your chances of being a victim."

Here's some simple steps that everyone can take to improve their home security

• Always lock your doors and windows even when you’re at home

• Always take the key out of the lock and keep it in a safe place - do not leave keys in reach of the letterbox, a cat flap, or on view through a window.

• Make sure items such as car keys, laptops, tablets, phones and cash cannot be seen through a window.

• Do not leave power cables or charger units for laptops and tablets plugged in and on show.

• If you are out, try to make your home look occupied by using a timer switch to control lights.

• Make sure Euro cylinder locks have achieved - TS 007 (3 star rating) or Sold Secure Diamond Standard for lock cylinders (SS312).

• If you have a burglar alarm always remember to switch it on when you leave the house or when you go to bed.

• Why not start a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in your area?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.