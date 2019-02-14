Halifax burglars ransack house and flee from scene with rare comic books

A large amount of rare collectable comic books were stolen during a late night burglary in Halifax.

Detectives in Halifax are appealing for information following the incident February 12 at around 23:30 at an address on Rushton Hill Close.

Three suspects forced entry into the house and began searching the property.

They took money and around 40 to 50 collectable comic books which date back to the 1950s and 1960s.

All the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects are described as three males dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or has seen any items for sale matching the above description is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190079435 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

