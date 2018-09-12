Halifax counterfeiter caught selling fake goods from online eBay account

An investigation has found that a Halifax director of a company was selling counterfeit clothing through an eBay account.

In 2016, West Yorkshire Trading Standards received information from Surelock who represent numerous trademark holders that Custom Design UK Ltd was selling counterfeit clothing through an eBay account.

In January 2017, during an inspection of the Custom Design UK Ltd registered office, West Yorkshire Trading Standards seized numerous heat transfers as well as items of clothing bearing various music and sporting trademarks such as Foo Fighters and Adidas.

A computer was also seized and after forensic examination it was discovered to contain software which was used to create the heat transfers.

On September 11 at Bradford Crown Court, Stephen Clarkson of Halifax, director of Custom Design UK Ltd was sentenced to eight months prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete 280 hours community service for offences under the Trade Marks Act.

An investigation is now ongoing under the Proceeds of Crime Act and the case will be listed for a further hearing at a later date.

David Lodge, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service said, “We welcome the punishment given to Mr Clarkson as it sends a warning to others that counterfeiting is a serious crime and will not be tolerated.”

Councillor Jo Hepworth, Chair of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee, which oversees the work of Trading Standards said, “Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime and costs the UK economy billions of pounds annually which threatens the livelihood of legitimate businesses that can ultimately result in job losses. This goes to show protecting legitimate businesses is a priority of West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service.”