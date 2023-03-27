Zara Jade, 54, attacked the complainant at her flat in Halifax last year.

Prosecutor Lydia Pearce told Bradford Crown Court today (Monday) how Jade stabbed her victim in the arm and abdomen while she was sat on the complainant’s knee in the chair.

The wounds were described as being “superficial” and the complainant was able to use a cloth to stem the flow of blood - but Jade then took some cash and demanded the pin for the complainant’s bank card.

Zara Jade

Miss Pearce said Jade then used tights to tie the complainant by her ankles, knees, chest and arms into the chair.

Jade tilted the chair back and turned off the power supply before she left and used the bank card to withdraw £300.

It is thought the complainant was in the chair for several hours until Jade returned and untied her.

The police were contacted after a district nurse saw the healing wounds during a visit a few days later, and Jade was arrested.

Jade, of no fixed abode, is currently transitioning to become a woman. She admitted offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, fraud and false imprisonment.

Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson was told that back in 1988, Jade had been locked up for five years for rape and other sexual offences and in 2013 she had been jailed again for another sexual matter.

Barrister Richard Canning, for Jade, said his client’s main focus now was to complete her transition but she knew what she did was wrong.

Judge Clayson said Jade’s victim had serious health issues and was particularly vulnerable.

He said the complainant had been helpless and unable to move or contact anyone after being tied in the chair.

He said her previous convictions were for serious offences and he concluded that she was a dangerous offender.

Jade will now have to serve two-thirds of a nine year jail sentence before being considered for release and she will then be subject to an extended licence period of three years.